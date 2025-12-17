Washington, DC — While Palestinians in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank have drawn global attention to their cause through immense personal sacrifice, the diaspora has pursued alternative paths, from activism and media engagement to political advocacy.

In Washington, DC, the Museum of the Palestinian People harnesses art and culture to counter prevailing Zionist narratives, preserve historical truths, and ensure the Palestinian story remains visible to the American public.

The museum features artworks by Gaza artists, while also offering a broader narrative of Palestine’s history, displaying vintage currency, artistic works, keys to homes seized by Israeli settlers, and an ancient map delineating historic Palestinian lands.

Bshara Nassar, Executive Director and founder of MPP, tells TRT World that the museum started in 2015 as a travelling museum, showcasing the Palestinian history and culture across the US, before finding a permanent home in the US capital.

"When I came to Washington, DC, and I went to museums, monuments and memorials, I saw that there are so many museums that tell other stories, like the African American story, the Native American story, the Holocaust Museum, but I didn't find a place to tell our story as Palestinians," Nassar tells TRT World.

"We wanted to tell a story from our perspective. We want to portray ourselves as people of resilience, people who have a rich culture and history that goes back thousands of years. We're not just invented people. And we also want to show the Palestinian Americans in this country what our achievements and accomplishments are."

He explains that he and the other founders of the museum initially faced difficulties, including funding, the political situation, and convincing people that the idea would succeed.

"But it was possible, and we ended up doing a great job and opening the museum and receiving thousands of visitors," Nassar says.

Showcasing Gaza

After the start of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, the MPP was quick to highlight the reality of what's going on in the blockaded enclave.

"We've done a vigil first, and then outside the museum, we read names of children (killed by Israel)," he said. "We've highlighted artists who were killed in Gaza. We highlighted the storytelling about them."

Nassar stressed that they acted to increase awareness of the current situation, but also highlighted the history and context of Gaza.

"We want to give the context of what Gaza is, where it is. And that's important as well," Nassar added.

"But we've had like exhibits before, throughout the genocide that did focus on the genocide itself and people who were killed."

The 'Biblification' of Palestine

At the Museum, Julia Pitner, Director of Operations and Programmes, walked TRT World through the Gaza exhibition, which featured many portraits and photographs from Gaza.

Pitner told TRT World that since the start of the genocide in Gaza, they received 33 artworks from 33 artists from Gaza.

But beyond the Gaza exhibition, the museum showcases a lot of Palestine's history, including old Palestinian currency, works of art, keys to houses stolen by illegal Israeli settlers, and an ancient map that shows the Palestinian land before what Pitner describes as the "Biblification of Palestine."

"It was never a land without people," Pitner tells TRT World, explaining how the British and the European Jews at the time found ways to manipulate the fact that Palestinians held less land than they actually did.

"So, they (Great Britain) began instituting property taxes. This is the first time ever that the Palestinians were asked to pay money for the land that they were farming or living on," she elaborates.

Pitner, who was in the occupied West Bank as those events were unfolding, said that some Palestinians were forced into selling their lands, but the vast majority refused to sell.

"There are other examples where the property deeds have been forged, often in California, to show that this family, this Jewish American family, owns this property in Sheik Jarrah, for example," she explains.