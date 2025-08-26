WORLD
2 min read
Lithuania's parliament confirms Ruginiene as prime minister
Ruginiene, a 44-year-old former trade union leader who is from the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party LSDP, the biggest in the ruling coalition, now has 15 days to put her cabinet and government programme to a vote.
Lithuania's parliament confirms Ruginiene as prime minister
Former Social Democrat prime minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned on August 1 amid an investigation into several companies he was linked with. / AA
August 26, 2025

Lithuania's parliament has confirmed Inga Ruginiene as prime minister following the collapse of the previous government in July over a corruption scandal.

Ruginiene, who was the social security minister in the old government, on Tuesday vowed to continue supporting Ukraine and invest in the country's defence while seeking to reduce inequalities.

But several thousand people staged a demonstration against the new government, with organisers accusing it of including politicians who oppose sanctions against Russia and Belarus as well as anti-vaccine campaigners.

"My biggest dream is to stand in front of you again at the end of my mandate and to say that we have been able to accomplished very important work," Ruginiene, who was only elected as a lawmaker last year, told parliament.

Former Social Democrat prime minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned on August 1 amid an investigation into several companies he was linked with.

The current coalition, led by the LSDP, includes the populist Nemunas Dawn party, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families, and independent lawmakers.

Recommended

The centre-left Democrats "For Lithuania" has withdrawn saying it could not work with Nemunas Dawn, whose leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis gave up his parliament seat in 2023 over controversy about alleged anti-Semitic comments but was reelected last year.

President Gitanas Nauseda has backed the new government but told a Lithuanian radio station on Tuesday that including Nemunas Dawn was "a mistake that was difficult to avoid".

Waldemar Tomaszewski, head of the Polish-Christian alliance and a European parliament member, was accused of supporting the Kremlin, but denied the allegations.

One of the independent deputies, Ignas Vegele, made headlines by campaigning against restrictions imposed during the Coronavirus pandemic. He came third in Lithuania's presidential election last year.

RelatedTRT Global - Lithuania PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns after investigations
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict