TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye–US working group on Syria to convene in Washington
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yilmaz and US Deputy Secretary of State Landau to co-chair the meeting, which is expected to focus on two countries' Syria policies, cooperation in establishing security and stability in Syria
Türkiye–US working group on Syria to convene in Washington
Türkiye–US working group on Syria to meet Tuesday in Washington to discuss joint efforts on security, counterterrorism, and the future of US sanctions on Syria. / TRT World via AI
May 19, 2025

A Meeting of the Türkiye-US working group on Syria will be held on Tuesday in Washington, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting, which will be held in an inter-institutional format and co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, is expected to focus on the two countries' Syria policies and discuss opportunities for cooperation in establishing security and stability in Syria, the sources added.

The fight against Daesh group and other terrorist organisations is expected to be at the top of the agenda at the meeting, which will also discuss Ankara's support for the Syrian government and Türkiye-led regional efforts to combat the terrorist group.

RelatedTRT Global - US lifting Syria sanctions after talks with Türkiye's Erdogan

US sanctions on Syria

The parties will discuss cooperation opportunities in northeastern Syria's camps, and the US side is expected to provide information on the ongoing consolidation of US military units in Syria.

The meeting follows last week's direct engagement between the US and Syria at the leadership level, as well as US President Trump's announcement that sanctions against Syria would be lifted.

Recommended

In this context, the meeting is also expected to address the process and timeline to be followed regarding the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, the sources said.

During the meeting, Nuh Yilmaz is expected to highlight Ankara's emphasis on multidimensional coordination with Washington in political, economic, and security matters with the aim of ensuring security and stability in Syria while preserving the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

Yilmaz is also expected to share Türkiye's expectation that the historical process Syria is currently undergoing will ultimately result in the elimination of all terrorist elements from the country.

RelatedTRT Global - Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit