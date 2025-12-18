Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has offered to mediate between the United States and Venezuela as tensions escalate, warning that diplomatic intervention is needed to prevent what he described as a "fratricidal war" in Latin America.
Speaking at a news conference at the Planalto Palace, Lula said he had raised the possibility of mediation in recent conversations with US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"I engage in politics seeking solutions to problems," Lula told reporters, adding that it was "possible to negotiate a way out of war."
He questioned Washington’s motives for its pressure campaign against Caracas, suggesting they had not been fully explained.
"No one ever says specifically why this war is necessary," Lula said.
"I don't know if the interest is Venezuela's oil, critical minerals, or rare earth elements.
The fact is that no one is putting what they want on the table."
Lula said he told Trump that South America is a "region of peace" and should remain so.
He added that he was considering a follow-up call with the US president to help shape a diplomatic framework that could prevent military confrontation.
Offer comes amid escalation
The two leaders last spoke officially on December 2, when discussions focused mainly on bilateral trade.
Lula’s mediation offer comes amid heightened US military activity in the region.
Since September, the United States has maintained a strong naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean and Pacific waters.
Washington has carried out strikes on vessels it says are linked to drug trafficking, operations that have resulted in nearly 100 deaths, according to regional officials.
The Trump administration has also intensified pressure on Venezuela by ordering a total blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan ports.
Lula has emerged as a vocal critic of the US military campaign, warning that the militarisation of anti-drug operations risks destabilising the region and triggering a broader conflict.
His comments come as concerns grow across Latin America over the prospect of US military action against Venezuela.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also offered to mediate between Washington and Caracas on Wednesday.