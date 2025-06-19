ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump to decide on US action in Iran 'within next two weeks': White House
Trump is interested in pursuing a diplomatic solution with Iran, but his top priority was ensuring that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon, says White House Press Secretary.
Trump to decide on US action in Iran 'within next two weeks': White House
Trump held his third meeting in three days in the White House's highly secured Situation Room. / TRT World
June 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he will decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks due to a "substantial" chance of negotiations, as Tel Aviv and Tehran traded fire for a seventh day.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a message from Trump at a briefing on Thursday, saying there had been "a lot of speculation" about whether the United States would be "directly involved."

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in the statement.

Leavitt said that Trump was interested in pursuing a diplomatic solution with Iran, but his top priority was ensuring that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon.

She said any deal would have to prohibit enrichment of uranium by Tehran and eliminate Iran's ability to achieve a nuclear weapon.

"If there's a chance for diplomacy, the president's always going to grab it," Leavitt said.

"But he's not afraid to use strength as well I will add." Leavitt declined to say if Trump would seek congressional authorisation for any strikes on Iran.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump disputes America's own intelligence on Iran, claims Tehran was 'very close' to nukes
Recommended

'I may do it, I may not do it'

Trump had said on Wednesday that Iran had asked to send officials to the White House to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program and end the conflict with Israel. Iran denied it would do so.

Leavitt said that "correspondence has continued" between the United States and Iran when asked about reports that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in touch with Iran's foreign minister.

But she said she was "not tracking" that Witkoff would go to Geneva for talks with Iran.

Trump held his third meeting in three days in the White House's highly secured Situation Room on Thursday as he continued to mull whether to join Israel's bombing campaign.

When asked on Wednesday if he would take military action against Iran, the US president said, "I may do it, I may not do it."

Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel, as a week-old air war escalated and neither side showed any sign of an exit strategy.

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'