Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye is prepared to assume responsibility in besieged Gaza, including the possibility of deploying troops, if necessary.

Türkiye is ready to shoulder the burden in Gaza, and "it will fulfil its responsibilities with a great sense of duty, including sending troops. This is our clearest message to the international community on this matter," Fidan said on Saturday in a live interview with A Haber.

Noting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's September meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump, he said the two leaders discussed major topics concerning relations and regional dynamics.

Fidan said Türkiye's recent "foreign policy performance" and its reliability as a partner have made it "a sought-after actor for cooperation on many issues."

The talks in the US, he said, again brought forward matters of critical importance for both countries, the wider region and global peace and stability.

Related TRT World - Jordan, Pakistan vow 'zero tolerance' for displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Stabilisation force

Fidan said a UN Security Council draft resolution is still under debate and continues to evolve.

He noted that the proposed stabilisation force is one of the two structures outlined in the phased Trump Peace Plan, and discussions are focused on shaping a legal framework that would define its mandate and how it would function once implemented.

He stated that discussions are ongoing regarding the establishment of a peace commission and an International Stabilization Force for Gaza, noting that the proposals continue to evolve and the US is working on the issue in consultation with Türkiye.

He noted that preliminary efforts for the stabilisation force have begun, including a US-coordinated Civil-Military Coordination Center set up with Israel.

The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), officially inaugurated on October 17, is the first international operational platform established by US Central Command in Israel to monitor developments in Gaza following a ceasefire agreement.