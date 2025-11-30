Pope Leo XIV has lauded Türkiye as an example of how people of different faiths can coexist peacefully, noting that the country’s majority-Muslim population lives alongside Christian minorities.
“Türkiye, mostly Muslim, has Christian communities too, showing that people of different faiths can coexist peacefully; this is the example the world needs,” the pontiff said on Sunday.
The pope also emphasised Türkiye’s potential role in global peace efforts, pointing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ties with leaders in Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
According to Leo XIV, these connections could help foster dialogue, advance ceasefires, and explore avenues to end the war in Ukraine.
Palestine
Asked by a journalist about his private discussions with President Erdogan on conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, the Pope confirmed the talks had taken place.
He highlighted Ankara’s contributions to negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, calling Türkiye “an important actor” in both crises.
Reiterating the Vatican’s support for a two-state solution, Pope Leo XIV stressed that despite Israel’s current rejection, it remains “the only way forward” to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
"We all know that at this time Israel still does not accept that solution, but we see it as the only solution," he told journalists on a flight from Türkiye to Lebanon during his first in-flight press conference.