Pope Leo XIV has lauded Türkiye as an example of how people of different faiths can coexist peacefully, noting that the country’s majority-Muslim population lives alongside Christian minorities.

“Türkiye, mostly Muslim, has Christian communities too, showing that people of different faiths can coexist peacefully; this is the example the world needs,” the pontiff said on Sunday.

The pope also emphasised Türkiye’s potential role in global peace efforts, pointing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ties with leaders in Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

According to Leo XIV, these connections could help foster dialogue, advance ceasefires, and explore avenues to end the war in Ukraine.

