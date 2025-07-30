The United States has reached a new trade agreement with South Korea that includes a 15 percent tariff on South Korean exports to the US, President Donald Trump announced.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

He said the deal includes a $350 billion commitment from South Korea for investments that will be "owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President."

Trump added that South Korea will also purchase $100 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy products.