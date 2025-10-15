TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hails South Africa’s backing of Palestinian cause
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile meet in Ankara, discuss regional and global issues.
October 15, 2025

Türkiye welcomes South Africa's support for the Palestinian cause, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile as the two met in Ankara.

The meeting took place at the presidential complex and addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ankara is monitoring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Erdogan told Mashatile.

Wishing South Africa success in its preparations for the G20 summit in November, Erdogan said Türkiye will be represented at the meeting in the best possible way.

The Turkish president said they are working to enhance cooperation between the two countries, expressing his hope that the decisions made and the documents signed during the inaugural Bilateral National Commission meeting would be auspicious.

In December 2023, South Africa initiated landmark proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war on Gaza, which was halted after the truce was announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Between January and May 2024, the ICJ issued three sets of provisional measures ordering Israel to prevent genocide, halt its military operations, and allow humanitarian access into the enclave.

