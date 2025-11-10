Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was ordered released from prison on Monday pending an appeal hearing in his Libya campaign funding case, ending a 20-day incarceration he described as a “nightmare.”
The Paris appeals court ruled in favour of freeing the 70-year-old ex-leader, who has been held at La Sante prison since October 21 following his conviction for seeking illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
He is the first former head of a European Union state to serve jail time.
Appearing via video link from prison during the hearing earlier in the day, Sarkozy, wearing a dark blue jacket, said: “It’s hard, very hard, certainly for any prisoner. I would even say it’s gruelling.” He thanked prison staff for showing “exceptional humanity” and making his ordeal “bearable.”
Prosecutor Damien Brunet supported the request for release, citing that “the risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision.” Sarkozy’s wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his sons were present in court to show support.
The appeal hearing is scheduled for March, during which Sarkozy will once again be presumed innocent until a final judgment is delivered.
Protected custody and public support
At La Sante prison, Sarkozy was kept separate from other inmates for security reasons, with two bodyguards housed in neighbouring cells.
Prison wardens criticised the arrangement as an “insult” to their profession, though Interior Minister Laurent Nunez defended the decision given Sarkozy’s “status” and “the threats against him.”
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also visited Sarkozy last month, a move that sparked controversy, with France’s top prosecutor warning it could undermine judicial independence.
Supporters have flooded Sarkozy’s office with letters, postcards, and gifts, including books and chocolate, with many urging him to “come back quick.”
A web of legal troubles
Sarkozy’s imprisonment stems from allegations that his aides struck a secret deal in 2005 with Gaddafi’s regime to fund his 2007 presidential campaign. Prosecutors claim the Libyan leader’s money was meant to help restore his international reputation following the 1988 and 1989 airliner bombings over Lockerbie and Niger.
While the court convicted Sarkozy of criminal conspiracy, it did not determine that he personally received or used the funds.
The former president, who led France from 2007 to 2012, has already been convicted in two other cases — one for corruption, which he served under house arrest with an electronic tag, and another for illegal campaign financing in 2012, with a Supreme Court ruling expected later this month.
Sarkozy’s release marks a temporary reprieve in a long string of legal woes that continue to shadow his post-presidential career.