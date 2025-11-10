Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was ordered released from prison on Monday pending an appeal hearing in his Libya campaign funding case, ending a 20-day incarceration he described as a “nightmare.”

The Paris appeals court ruled in favour of freeing the 70-year-old ex-leader, who has been held at La Sante prison since October 21 following his conviction for seeking illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

He is the first former head of a European Union state to serve jail time.

Appearing via video link from prison during the hearing earlier in the day, Sarkozy, wearing a dark blue jacket, said: “It’s hard, very hard, certainly for any prisoner. I would even say it’s gruelling.” He thanked prison staff for showing “exceptional humanity” and making his ordeal “bearable.”

Prosecutor Damien Brunet supported the request for release, citing that “the risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision.” Sarkozy’s wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his sons were present in court to show support.

The appeal hearing is scheduled for March, during which Sarkozy will once again be presumed innocent until a final judgment is delivered.

Protected custody and public support

At La Sante prison, Sarkozy was kept separate from other inmates for security reasons, with two bodyguards housed in neighbouring cells.