The Pentagon will deploy additional fighter jets to the Middle East as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, according to a media report.

Speaking to Fox News, a US official stated on Tuesday that aside from the fighter jets, the Pentagon is extending the deployment of F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets already stationed in the Middle East.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the US deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, a move he and other senior Trump administration officials have maintained is "defensive" in nature amid speculation that American forces could join Israel's military campaign.