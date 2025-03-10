US
Trump says US in talks with four groups over TikTok sale
A US law has ordered TikTok to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned in the United States.
Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the United States on national security concerns during his first stint in the White House / AA
March 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has said the United States was in talks with four groups interested in acquiring TikTok, with the Chinese-owned app facing an uncertain future in the country.

Asked on Sunday if there was going to be a deal on TikTok soon, Trump told reporters: "It could be”.

"We're dealing with four different groups. And a lot of people want it, and it's up to me," he said aboard Air Force One.

"All four are good," he added, without naming them.

The law banning TikTok took effect on January 19 over concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the video-sharing platform to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion.

TikTok temporarily shut down in the United States and disappeared from app stores as the deadline for the law approached, to the dismay of millions of users.

Trump suspended its implementation for two-and-a-half months after beginning his second term in January, seeking a solution with Beijing.

TikTok subsequently restored service in the United States and returned to Apple and Google app stores in February.

Potential TikTok buyers include an initiative called "The People's Bid for TikTok," launched by real estate and sports tycoon Frank McCourt's Project Liberty initiative.

Others in the running are Microsoft, Oracle and a group that includes Internet personality MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

TikTok does not appear overly motivated regarding the sale of the app.

Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the United States on national security concerns during his first stint in the White House.

