The Pentagon’s inspector general (IG) has concluded that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth "created risks to operational security" by sharing sensitive information about planned US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis in a group chat on the Signal messaging app, according to multiple US media reports.
Fox News reported that the IG found Hegseth’s messages "could have resulted in failed US mission objectives and potential harm to US pilots," citing sources familiar with the classified review.
A classified version of the report has been provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee, while an unclassified, redacted version is expected to be released on Thursday.
The probe focused on Hegseth’s use of the encrypted app in March, when senior Trump administration officials discussed operational timelines for the strikes.
The Pentagon rejected allegations that Hegseth leaked classified information.
"This is absolutely false. No classified information was shared and the IG report supports that conclusion," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X.
"There is zero evidence that supports this conclusion. None. But there’s a ton of proof to the contrary, not the least of which is the flawless execution and success of Operation Rough Rider," he added, referring to the series of US attacks against Houthi targets between March and May.
Parnell said the IG report amounted to "a total exoneration" of Hegseth and showed that "no classified information was shared."
Hegseth echoed the spokesman’s remarks on X, writing that the "Houthis (were) bombed into submission."
The Pentagon has not publicly commented on the reported findings. Fox News said the IG identified specific risks created by the messages, while also concluding that no classified material was disclosed.