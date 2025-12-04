The Pentagon’s inspector general (IG) has concluded that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth "created risks to operational security" by sharing sensitive information about planned US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis in a group chat on the Signal messaging app, according to multiple US media reports.

Fox News reported that the IG found Hegseth’s messages "could have resulted in failed US mission objectives and potential harm to US pilots," citing sources familiar with the classified review.

A classified version of the report has been provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee, while an unclassified, redacted version is expected to be released on Thursday.

The probe focused on Hegseth’s use of the encrypted app in March, when senior Trump administration officials discussed operational timelines for the strikes.

The Pentagon rejected allegations that Hegseth leaked classified information.

"This is absolutely false. No classified information was shared and the IG report supports that conclusion," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X.