President Donald Trump has said that a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after deadly Israeli strikes that local authorities said killed at least 30 people.

"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," Trump said.

Israel accused Hamas without providing any evidence.

Israeli attacks across Gaza

Israel, in air strikes since Tuesday evening, killed 30 Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, claiming the attacks targeted resistance fighters.