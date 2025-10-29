President Donald Trump has said that a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after deadly Israeli strikes that local authorities said killed at least 30 people.
"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.
"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," Trump said.
Israel accused Hamas without providing any evidence.
Israeli attacks across Gaza
Israel, in air strikes since Tuesday evening, killed 30 Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, claiming the attacks targeted resistance fighters.
The air strikes were concentrated within what is known as the "yellow line," the artificial zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.
It runs through Gaza, dividing the territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.
The ceasefire agreement has been in place since 10 October under Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the rebuilding of Gaza.
Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.