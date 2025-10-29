WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire
US President defends Israel's actions following air strikes that killed 30 Palestinians in Gaza, saying the truce remains intact.
Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire
Trump says Gaza ceasefire holding despite of Israeli violations / AP
October 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after deadly Israeli strikes that local authorities said killed at least 30 people.

"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," Trump said.

Israel accused Hamas without providing any evidence.

Israeli attacks across Gaza

Israel, in air strikes since Tuesday evening, killed 30 Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, claiming the attacks targeted resistance fighters.

RECOMMENDED

The air strikes were concentrated within what is known as the "yellow line," the artificial zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

It runs through Gaza, dividing the territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place since 10 October under Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas says handover of hostage remains could be postponed as Israel kills 30 in Gaza strikes

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders