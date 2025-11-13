The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologised to US President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on January 6, 2021 but said it strongly disagreed that there was a basis for a defamation lawsuit.

The BBC said on Thursday that Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

It said there are no plans to rebroadcast the documentary that spliced together parts of his speech that came almost an hour apart.

"We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action," the BBC wrote in a retraction.

Trump’s lawyer had sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit.