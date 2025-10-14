The European Union should maximise its influence in Gaza's recovery process and join a US-proposed "Board of Peace" intended to temporarily oversee governance of the Palestinian enclave, the EU's diplomatic arm said in a document seen by Reuters.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out a prisoner exchange on Monday and a ceasefire is in force under the first phase of President Donald Trump's 20-point initiative for Gaza after two years of Israeli genocidal war on the tiny enclave.

But important details of how to secure a lasting peace still have to be worked out, including on governance and security arrangements, and EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss how Europe can contribute to Trump's plan.

More clarity sought

"It is important to obtain more clarity on essential elements currently not fully elaborated, notably which role the Palestinians will have in post-war Gaza," said the European External Action Service document, which assesses the plan and was circulated to diplomats this month.

"The EU should be a member of the future Board of Peace oversight body in order to influence strategic choices."

The 27-member EU is among the largest financial backers of the Palestinian Authority, which is seeking a significant role in Gaza after being driven out by Hamas in 2007 but must enact reforms before it can assume power.

"The EU should maximise its leverage with a view to gaining more influence on the process through the variety of tools at its disposal," the document said.

A 2025-27 EU funding programme sets aside 1.6 billion euros ($1.85 billion) for the PA and the Palestinian territories.

In the short term, the EU deems it could increase funding in Gaza, leverage civil protection assets and act as third-party monitoring as part of humanitarian aid efforts and "infrastructure rehabilitation".