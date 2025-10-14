WAR ON GAZA
Peace must not mean impunity for Gaza genocide: Spain’s Sanchez
Spanish leader also confirms Madrid will continue arms embargo on Israel.
Palestinians continue returning to the northern areas of Gaza after the ceasefire took effect. / AA
October 14, 2025

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said that peace in Gaza must not come at the expense of justice, saying that those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable.

“Peace cannot mean forgetting; it cannot mean impunity,” Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio on Tuesday. “Those who were key actors in the genocide perpetrated in Gaza must answer to justice.”

He recalled his time with the United Nations during the Kosovo War, which was followed by war crimes convictions.

“We have a great deal of work ahead,” he said. “There are a lot of open questions.”

Sanchez said Spain and Europe will play key roles in the peace effort, not only in reconstruction but also in shaping a two-state solution and peace grounded in international law.

He did not rule out the possibility of sending Spanish troops to Gaza as peacekeepers.

The Spanish leader confirmed that Madrid will maintain its arms embargo on Israel “until the ceasefire is consolidated and the process moves definitively towards peace.”

“It is important that the violence has ended,” he said. “And that we now have a window of opportunity for frank dialogue between Israel and Palestine and the recognition of two states.”

On Monday, Sanchez travelled to Egypt for the signing of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

SOURCE:AA
