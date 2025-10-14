British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told members of parliament that the two-state solution in the Middle East now has its “first real chance” of being implemented since the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Starmer outlined the UK’s future role in supporting the peace process, saying the government will offer expertise in “three areas: supporting the reconstruction in Gaza, supporting transitional arrangements, and ensuring security for a ceasefire monitoring process.”

He emphasised the importance of the two-state solution.

“This is the first real chance we’ve had on a two-state solution since the Oslo Accords over three decades ago. So we are fully committed to this because a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state, is the only way to secure lasting peace for the Middle East.”

Starmer also highlighted progress in humanitarian relief, saying: “The bombardment of Gaza has stopped, and desperately needed aid is starting to enter as a result of the peace plan led by President Trump. We have the chance, and it is a chance to bring a terrible chapter in history."

'Full horror'

Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the government’s approach, saying it “is quite clear that UK relations with Israel have been strained by the actions of this government.”

Some Labour MPs shouted “shame” in response.