The United Nations said on Tuesday it has distributed food parcels to around one million people in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, but warned it remains locked in a “race to save lives” as access restrictions choke aid flows.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said its operations are being severely hampered by Israel’s continued closure of northern crossings into the besieged Palestinian territory, where famine looms.

“Three and a half weeks into the ceasefire, we’ve reached about one million people across Gaza,” said WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, speaking from Cairo. “That’s part of the broad operation to push back hunger in Gaza. But we need more access — more border crossings open and access to key roads inside the Strip.”

The US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas has allowed limited humanitarian deliveries since October 10, but aid groups say the volume remains far below what is needed.

Distribution points limited

Etefa said WFP aims to reach 1.6 million people with parcels providing enough food for a family for 10 days. So far, it has opened 44 of 145 planned distribution points and is supplying fresh bread daily to 700,000 people through 17 bakeries.