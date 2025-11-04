The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that more than 75,000 displaced Palestinians are sheltering in 100 of its buildings in Gaza, many of which have been damaged in the Israeli attacks in the enclave.

“In Gaza, nearly 75,000 displaced people are sheltering in over 100 UNRWA buildings — many damaged and overcrowded,” the agency said in a statement on X.

UNRWA affirmed that its teams are working “tirelessly to keep shelters safe and dignified, providing water, sanitation, waste collection, and hygiene support every day”.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, around two million of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents have been displaced over the past two years of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war in the enclave.

Nearly 288,000 Palestinian families have been left homeless, with displaced civilians struggling to survive in small, overcrowded areas lacking basic necessities, the office added.