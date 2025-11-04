WAR ON GAZA
Over 75,000 Palestinians shelter in 100 UN buildings in Gaza: UNRWA
The UN agency says most buildings are overcrowded and stand damaged as a result of Israeli attacks.
A view of an UNRWA school-turned-shelter for Palestinians whose homes were destroyed in Khan Younis, Gaza, October 27, 2025. / AA
November 4, 2025

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that more than 75,000 displaced Palestinians are sheltering in 100 of its buildings in Gaza, many of which have been damaged in the Israeli attacks in the enclave.

“In Gaza, nearly 75,000 displaced people are sheltering in over 100 UNRWA buildings — many damaged and overcrowded,” the agency said in a statement on X.

UNRWA affirmed that its teams are working “tirelessly to keep shelters safe and dignified, providing water, sanitation, waste collection, and hygiene support every day”.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, around two million of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents have been displaced over the past two years of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war in the enclave.

RelatedTRT World - US reportedly circulates draft UN resolution to set up ISF in genocide-hit Gaza

Nearly 288,000 Palestinian families have been left homeless, with displaced civilians struggling to survive in small, overcrowded areas lacking basic necessities, the office added.

The first phase of a ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed over 68,800 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
