WAR ON GAZA
UN chief decries 'continued violations' of Gaza ceasefire
Guterres expresses deep concern over ongoing Gaza ceasefire violations, urging all sides to halt attacks and honour the peace agreement.
UN chief Guterres speaks at the World Summit for Social Development in Doha, stressing renewed commitment to social progress. / Reuters
November 4, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned against violations of the ceasefire in Gaza that halted two years of devastating war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Guterres said he was "deeply concerned about the continued violations of the ceasefire in Gaza. They must stop, and all parties must abide by the decisions of the first phase of the peace agreement."

Earlier, the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said the Israeli army committed 194 violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, the office director, told Anadolu that the violations included Israeli incursions beyond the so-called “yellow line,” the blocking of medical supplies, medicines, tents, and mobile homes, as well as gunfire, shelling, and military incursions.

“So far, the occupation forces have committed 194 violations against the Palestinian people since the agreement took effect, an agreement we hoped would bring relief,” Thawabteh said, adding that his office submits daily reports to mediators regarding these breaches.

Thawabteh said Israeli forces have repeatedly crossed the “yellow line”, sending in vehicles into residential areas, carrying out air strikes and demolitions, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

He warned Palestinians against approaching the “yellow line” for fear of being targeted without warning, noting that Israel had previously killed civilians attempting to inspect their homes near the area.

RECOMMENDED

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Blocking aid convoys

Israel has not allowed full entry of aid convoys, nor reopened the Rafah crossing with Egypt for the evacuation of patients for treatment abroad, Thawabteh said.

“Israel has also blocked the entry of medicines and medical equipment,” he added.

Since May 2024, Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, after destroying and burning its buildings and banning Palestinians from travelling through it.

According to the media office, from October 10 to the end of the month, only 3,203 trucks entered Gaza out of the 13,200 that were supposed to enter under the deal, a 24 percent compliance rate.   

SOURCE:AFP, AA
