A member of Irish rap group Kneecap was welcomed by hundreds of supporters as he arrived at a London court on Wednesday, charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who was initially charged under the Anglicised name Liam O'Hanna and whose stage name is Mo Chara, is alleged to have waved the flag of Hezbollah — a group proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK — during a Kneecap gig in London in November 2024.

The 27-year-old was charged in May under the Terrorism Act, which makes it a criminal offence to display any item in a manner that reasonably suggests support for a proscribed organisation.

Wednesday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court is expected to deal with Mo Chara's argument that the charge was brought too late and should be thrown out, failing which he is likely to formally enter a plea.

Belfast-based Kneecap, who rap in Irish and English and regularly display pro-Palestine messages during their gigs, previously said the flag had been thrown on stage and described the charge as an attempt to silence them.