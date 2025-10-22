US
US lawmakers urge release of Palestinian American teen detained in Israel
Group of senators and representatives call on State Department to secure release of 16-year-old US citizen held without trial since February.
US lawmakers urge State Department to secure release of 16-year-old American detained without trial in Israel since February. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

A group of US lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to secure the release of a 16-year-old American detained by Israeli military authorities since February without trial.

In a letter signed on Tuesday by 27 senators and representatives, including Chris Van Hollen, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, lawmakers expressed concern about the detention of Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim, an American Palestinian teen who was born in the state of Florida.

"We share that view and urge you to fulfil this responsibility by engaging the Israeli government directly to secure the swift release of this American boy," the lawmakers urged both officials.

Ibrahim was arrested on February 16 when Israeli forces reportedly entered his family’s home in al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank.

Israel accused him of throwing rocks at illegal Israeli settlers, but has not provided evidence, according to the letter.

The lawmakers noted Ibrahim has been denied contact with his family since his detention and reportedly lost nearly a quarter of his body weight and contracted scabies.

They cited the March 2025 death of Palestinian Walid Ahmad, 17, who died in the Megiddo Prison after being detained for six months without charge for allegedly throwing rocks. His post-mortem examination indicated death from abuse, extreme malnutrition, torture and denial of medical intervention.

"As we have been told repeatedly, 'the Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens abroad,'" said lawmakers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
