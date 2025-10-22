A group of US lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to secure the release of a 16-year-old American detained by Israeli military authorities since February without trial.

In a letter signed on Tuesday by 27 senators and representatives, including Chris Van Hollen, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, lawmakers expressed concern about the detention of Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim, an American Palestinian teen who was born in the state of Florida.

"We share that view and urge you to fulfil this responsibility by engaging the Israeli government directly to secure the swift release of this American boy," the lawmakers urged both officials.

Ibrahim was arrested on February 16 when Israeli forces reportedly entered his family’s home in al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank.

Israel accused him of throwing rocks at illegal Israeli settlers, but has not provided evidence, according to the letter.