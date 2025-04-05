Sudan's electricity company has announced that drone strikes by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted the Merowe power station, causing a widespread electricity blackout across the Northern State.

“The RSF targeted the Merowe power station with drones, damaging the transformer that supplies power to the Northern State, which resulted in a complete outage,” the Sudan Electricity Company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company warned that “repeated targeting of power facilities has serious negative consequences on public services and civilians’ daily lives.”

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Army’s 19th Infantry Division in Merowe stated it had intercepted multiple RSF drones aimed at its headquarters and the nearby Merowe Dam.

“Several drones launched by the RSF militia were downed before they could reach their targets. These repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure will not succeed in achieving their objectives,” the army's statement said, emphasising continued efforts to secure strategic sites.

Death toll at around 130,000

This marks yet another attempt by the RSF to strike the Merowe hydroelectric dam, located on the Nile in Northern Sudan, roughly 350 kilometres north of Khartoum.

There was no immediate statement from the RSF regarding the incident.