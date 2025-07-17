Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, the biggest airport in Europe, was crowned the world's best airport by Travel + Leisure for the second straight year, according to a survey carried out by the leading travel magazine.

The airport’s score also improved compared to last year, rising from 95.79 to 98.57, according to Travel and Leisure which described this year's result as "extra impressive" considering Istanbul Airport came in at number seven in the 2023 survey, with a reader score of 83.36.

Airports were evaluated by Travel + Leisure readers based on accessibility, check-in experience, security, dining options, shopping, and overall design.

The airport's operator, iGA Istanbul Airport, said in a statement on July 17 that the award ceremony held in New York City, where the magazine is headquartered, brought together industry leaders and distinguished guests.

iGA Istanbul Airport’s award was presented to Corporate Communications Director Gokhan Sengul by Jacqueline Gifford, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

“We are truly honoured that the services we deliver at iGA Istanbul Airport are recognised not only for operational excellence but also for their cultural value. It is especially meaningful for us that Turkish culture known for its hospitality, refinement, and service that exceeds global standards stands out through our airport," Sengul said.

"In doing so, we take great pride in representing not only iGA, but also Istanbul and our country’s rich cultural heritage on the international stage, while contributing to its brand value," he added.