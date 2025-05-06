Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu late on Monday called for the bombing of Gaza food warehouses and for starving Palestinians in Gaza, in the latest Israeli inflammatory statements against Gaza which endures ongoing Israeli genocide.

“There is no problem in bombing Hamas’ food reserves,” the extremist minister told the Israeli Channel 7 during an interview.

“They need to starve. If there are civilians who fear for their lives, they should go through the emigration plan,” he also said.

“The moment it becomes hard for them, it will also be hard for Hamas. There is no problem bombing Hamas’s fuel and food reserves,” Eliyahu added, who belongs to the extremist Jewish Strength (Otzma Yehudit) party of hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Eliyahu went on to say that entering aid into Gaza has no connection with “the Jewish ethics,” claiming that they must not “feed those who fight us.” “When life becomes difficult for civilians, it will be too for Hamas,” he also said.

In November 2023, Eliyahu, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, said dropping a “nuclear bomb” on Palestine’s Gaza is “an option.”