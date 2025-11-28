Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in Berlin that Türkiye and Germany are poised to deepen their cooperation, “which rests on strong foundations,” stressing a renewed political will to advance bilateral ties and revive momentum in Turkish–EU relations.

“There is a very strong will to take Türkiye–Germany relations, as well as Türkiye–EU relations, even further in these uncertain and crisis-driven times. As foreign ministers, we are carrying out the necessary planning and coordination,” he said on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin as part of his visit to the country, Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Germany recently gained “new momentum with a new spirit,” citing as evidence the recent visits to Türkiye by Wadephul and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He announced that the next meeting of the countries’ Strategic Dialogue Mechanism would be held in the first half of 2026.

Economic ties

Fidan noted that Germany is Türkiye’s number one export market in Europe and its largest export destination globally, adding that the bilateral trade volume is trending upward from $50 billion toward $60 billion.

He stressed that efforts continue to further increase mutual investments.

“The meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee, expected to be held in the first half of next year, along with the energy and mining forum, will help advance our economic ties.

“In addition to the sectors in which we are already strong, there is a significant potential for cooperation in fields shaping the 21st century, such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, high technology, and digitalisation.”

Highlighting the major contributions of the Turkish community in Germany in fields ranging from the economy to science, arts and sports, Fidan said their achievements are “a source of pride for both Türkiye and Germany.”

Fidan added that during his visit, he would also meet with businesspeople and representatives of civil society organisations operating in Germany.

Türkiye–EU relations

Fidan said Türkiye–EU relations will also be discussed during his talks with Wadephul and that Türkiye agrees accession must be based on criteria.

“Türkiye has no problem—nor can it have one—regarding criteria-based assessments in its EU accession process. This is the rule of the game.

“If you want to enter a club, that club has rules, and you fulfil the necessary requirements. But the main issue is that the accession process is simply not progressing at the moment, with no chapters being opened,” he said.

Türkiye, he added, could quickly fulfil many criteria if it saw a renewed, practical EU accession perspective.

Fidan noted that he and Wadephul had comprehensive discussions on this point.

“Our expectation remains that the EU reopens accession chapters and moves forward with Türkiye on the most normal basis possible.

“We once again underlined how strong President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan’s political will is on Türkiye’s EU process. We believe there are steps that can be taken, and we reviewed them one by one,” he said.

He noted ongoing issues such as updating the Customs Union, visa liberalisation dialogue, and the difficulties Turkish citizens face in getting Schengen visas.

“Resolving these difficulties is a priority for us right now. But EU membership continues to be Türkiye’s strategic objective. We will continue to maintain all necessary diplomatic efforts, dialogue, and technical work,” he said.

Fidan added that they had received positive messages from their European counterparts and said European security issues were discussed in detail.

He underlined the importance of including Türkiye in the new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme and ensuring the country is not excluded, adding that Türkiye has significant capacity in the defence industry.

Pointing to the Turkish Armed Forces’ extensive operational experience in the region, Fidan said this experience should be evaluated in a principled and constructive manner in a way that serves the interests of both sides in terms of European security.

SAFE mechanism and European security