Türkiye stands as a critical cornerstone in the complex architecture of European security. Turkish army is the second largest standing army in NATO, and the country plays a significant role in countering threats of terrorism in the region, and in helping maintain regional stability.

As Europe grapples with a fraught and uncertain geo-political climate, terrorism and cyber threats, and waves of migration caused by wars, climate crisis, and desperate poverty, Türkiye plays a pivotal role in helping it manage these security challenges.

All the Roads Pass Through Türkiye

Straddling Europe and Asia, Türkiye’s geography endows it with great strategic importance, as it controls access to the Black Sea and the Istanbul Strait, which are crucial routes for global military logistics, energy and food supplies.

Several energy pipelines, which are absolutely necessary for European economic and security, pass through Türkiye to Europe: from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline, to Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), to Turkish Stream (Türk Akımı), to Nabucco Pipeline.

Managing Dangerous Peripheries

Türkiye also borders some of the most volatile landscapes in the Middle East, the Caucasus, and the Balkans. Türkiye shoulders the responsibility of its strategic location by playing a necessary role in managing and containing regional instability. By working to stabilise its neighbouring regions, Türkiye directly contributes to European security and stability.

Türkiye’s membership at NATO, which began in 1952, has fortified the alliance’s southeastern flank. Over the decades, Türkiye has significantly enhanced NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities by contributing to its military resources and strategic assets. This includes providing key bases, advanced military technology, and participating in various NATO operations, which collectively bolster the alliance's overall security and response capabilities.

Hosting key NATO bases, Türkiye has played a crucial role in enhancing the alliance’s strategic objectives. Its military contributions are integral to Europe’s collective security framework, serving as a bulwark against potential threats from the south and east.

“Türkiye plays a vital role not only for European security but also for the security of the entire Western alliance, as it has been a member of NATO for 72 years. As seen in the recent war in Ukraine, Türkiye is also a vital country for the military security of Europe. Moreover, Türkiye's position on critical migration routes to Europe and its role as an energy corridor make it indispensable for Europe's security,” Enes Bayrakli, Assistant Professor at the Turkish German University, tells TRT World.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, recently targeted Türkiye over its ties with the alliance based on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's criticising statements against Israel.

Yet, the Israeli calls against Türkiye are bound to amount to nothing, for Türkiye is a long standing and significant member of the alliance while Israel is a mere partner.

The alliance couldn’t afford losing its second largest army, weakening its defences, especially its south-eastern flank.