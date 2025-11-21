US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Nigeria’s national security adviser days after President Donald Trump threatened military action over what it calls persecution of Christians in the West African nation, media reports said.

The Pentagon meeting with Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was not on public schedules and was closed to the press, two defence officials said according to ABC News on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Trump warned on his social media platform that if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians," the US may halt all aid and intervene militarily "guns-a-blazing."

He ordered the Defense Department, which he recently rebranded the “Department of War” without making an official name change, to prepare for potential fast-strike operations.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” Trump wrote, directing Hegseth to act.

Hegseth publicly replied: “Yes sir, the Department of War is preparing for action.”

The violence in Nigeria has gained growing attention from conservative circles in the US, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Riley Moore, both from Trump’s Republican Party.

Independent monitors, including the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, report that tens of thousands of civilians have died in Nigeria in recent years, with both Christians and Muslims among the victims.

'Label does not reflect our national reality'

Analysts say the situation in Nigeria is more nuanced than the picture painted by Trump. Security analyst Nnamdi Obasi, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group think tank, told CNN: “In most parts of the country, Christians and Muslims live peacefully with each other.”