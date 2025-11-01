AFRICA
1 min read
Trump adds Nigeria to watch list over claims of 'existential threat' against Christians
US President says "radicals" are responsible for the mass killing of Christians in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.
Trump adds Nigeria to watch list over claims of 'existential threat' against Christians
Trump says Christians face an "existential threat" in Nigeria and adds the country to the US State Department’s religious freedom watch list. / Reuters
November 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Christianity faces a threat in Nigeria, and he was adding the West African nation to a State Department watch list.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

He said he was putting Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and most populous country, on a "Countries of Particular Concern" list of nations the US finds have engaged in religious freedom violations.

RECOMMENDED

The list includes China, Myanmar, North Korea and Russia among others, according to the State Department website.

Trump said he was asking US Representatives Riley Moore and Tom Cole, as well as the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, to look into the matter and report back to him.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group