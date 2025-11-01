US President Donald Trump has claimed that Christianity faces a threat in Nigeria, and he was adding the West African nation to a State Department watch list.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

He said he was putting Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and most populous country, on a "Countries of Particular Concern" list of nations the US finds have engaged in religious freedom violations.