US President Donald Trump has claimed that Christianity faces a threat in Nigeria, and he was adding the West African nation to a State Department watch list.
"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Friday.
He said he was putting Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and most populous country, on a "Countries of Particular Concern" list of nations the US finds have engaged in religious freedom violations.
The list includes China, Myanmar, North Korea and Russia among others, according to the State Department website.
Trump said he was asking US Representatives Riley Moore and Tom Cole, as well as the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, to look into the matter and report back to him.