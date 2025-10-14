The International Monetary Fund has lifted its outlook for global growth this year, flagging a milder-than-expected economic hit from President Donald Trump's tariff policies while warning of risks ahead.

In its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report - compiled before the most recent US-China tariff spat - the IMF on Tuesday hiked its 2025 global growth forecast to 3.2 percent, up from 3.0 in July, while leaving its prediction for 2026 unchanged at 3.1 percent.

"The tariff shock itself is smaller than initially feared," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters in Washington on Tuesday, adding that the private sector had also supported growth by responding to Trump's tariffs in an agile way.

Other factors, including the AI boom and fiscal policies in Europe and China had also helped to prop up the global economy, he said.

But, he warned, "the tariff shock is here, and it is further dimming already weak growth prospects."

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on top trading partners including China and the European Union in a bid to reshape US trading relationships and boost domestic manufacturing.

Over the weekend, the US president threatened fresh tariffs of 100 percent on China, on top of current steep levies, criticising Beijing's recent decision to tighten export controls on the rare earth minerals crucial to the defence and high-tech sectors.

"Everything is very fluid," Gourinchas told AFP in an interview. "But I think it's a very useful reminder that we live in a world in which this kind of increase in trade tensions, increase in policy uncertainty, can flare up at any time."

US upgraded, China unchanged

The IMF raised its prospects for economic growth for the United States, the world's largest economy, by 0.1 percent this year and next, to 2.0 percent in 2025, and to 2.1 percent in 2026.

However, this still represents a marked slowdown from 2024, when US growth hit 2.8 percent.

Despite the trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, the Fund still expects China's economy to slow to 4.8 percent this year from 5.0 percent in 2024, before cooling sharply to just 4.2 percent in 2026, in line with previous estimates.

China's slowdown has been driven by a reduction in net exports, which have been at least partly offset by growing domestic demand fueled by policy stimulus, the Fund said.