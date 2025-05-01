The United States has approached China seeking talks over President Donald Trump's 145 percent tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state media said on Thursday, the latest report of possible moves towards negotiations on the levies.

"The US has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue," Yuyuan Tantian said in a post published on its official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, on Wednesday said: "as far as I know, there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the US on tariffs".

Beijing last week repeatedly denied such talks were taking place, accusing Washington of "misleading the public".

Yuyuan Tantian is not among China's most authoritative state media outlets.