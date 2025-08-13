WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
News of the military's approval of the plan comes hours after Hamas said a senior delegation had arrived in Cairo for "preliminary talks" with Egyptian officials on a temporary truce.
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir authorises the Gaza occupation concept. / AP
August 13, 2025

Israel’s military Chief of Staff has approved the “main framework” for an operational plan to occupy Gaza, the army said on Wednesday.

A military statement said that Eyal Zamir authorised the plan during a meeting with the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA (Israel’s internal security agency), and other commanders.

“During the discussion, the IDF’s (army) actions to date were presented, including the strike in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday (Tuesday),” the statement added.

It noted that “the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.”

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu vows to pursue 'historic and spiritual mission' for 'Greater Israel' plan

Intense Israeli attacks

Recommended

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Gaza City have intensified in recent days, with the residential neighbourhoods of Zeitoun and Sabra hit "with very heavy air strikes targeting civilian homes, possibly including high-rise buildings".

The Netanyahu government's plans to expand the Gaza war after more than 22 months of fighting have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed at least 61,599 Palestinians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - UN chief warns Israel over reports of sexual abuse by armed forces
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza