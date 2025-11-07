WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive
Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive
Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28. / AA Archive
November 7, 2025

The Israeli army has said the Red Cross International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the body of an Israeli captive in Gaza under a ceasefire deal.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it – along with Palestinian group Islamic Jihad – will transfer the remains at 1900GMT after it was found under the rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye slams Israel over Gaza aid blockade, calls situation 'unacceptable'

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida