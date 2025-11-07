The Israeli army has said the Red Cross International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the body of an Israeli captive in Gaza under a ceasefire deal.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it – along with Palestinian group Islamic Jihad – will transfer the remains at 1900GMT after it was found under the rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.