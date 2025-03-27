As the Fajr dawn call to prayer drifts across sleeping cities like a sacred breeze, an irresistible aroma begins to stir the bylanes of Srinagar—bread rising in wood-fired ovens.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, where time itself seems to begin with the scent of freshly baked bread, the day starts with a visit to the neighbourhood bakeries, or kandurwaans.



In these twilight hours, kandurs—Kashmiri bakers—are already at work, stoking the flames of their tandoors, the wide clay ovens aglow with fire.



Their first offering of the day, kandur czot, also called girda, is pulled hot from the oven walls. Crisp at the edges, soft in the centre, this round flatbread is the heartbeat of breakfast tables across the valley.

But the czot is just the beginning.



Throughout the day, the bakers bake a menu of breads, from the wafer-thin lavasa to crumbly layered kulchas freckled with poppy seeds, sesame-speckled tschowors, celebratory golden sweet sheermals, and buttery, flaky katlams. Each has its own character, but all share the same story of flour, flame, and the skilled hands that baked them.



These traditional bakeries are unlike any others. Usually tucked into narrow lanes, they often form an extension of the baker’s home itself. A wooden-framed window or door opens directly onto the street, where customers are served. Inside, space is carefully divided—a raised platform houses the tandoor oven, still fuelled by firewood.

Each kandurwaan typically serves around 200 households in its neighbourhood, with zero waste—breads are baked to order, ensuring nothing is left over. The entire act of baking remains open, tactile, elemental.

Such spaces are more than places of commerce—they’re intimate community landmarks, and every kandur is known not by signage, but by name.

“Aam Kandur was Ghulam Mohammad the baker,” says Iftikhar Ahmed, a handicraft entrepreneur from Batmaloo. “Then there was Lass Kandur—that meant Ghulam Rasool the baker.”



“I remember how we siblings would beehive around Aam Kandur’s humble bakery as kids. Later, he turned it into a modern cake shop and added biscuits and shortbreads—we loved those too.”

For many, the connection is personal.

“Every Kashmiri has their own favourite mohallah kandur,” recalls Imran Nabi, an English teacher from Kathi Darwaza. “Ours was Khaj Maase—short for Aunt Khadija. Every morning, no matter how cold, we fetched fresh czot from her tandoor. She’s one of the few women bakers I’ve seen.”



A loaf through history

How did this baking tradition root so deeply in Indian-administered Kashmir’s culinary identity, earning Srinagar the unofficial title of India’s bakery capital ? Who were the hands that shaped it—and who keeps it alive today?

The origins of kandurwaans remain half-veiled in lore. One prevailing theory traces it back to ancient trade routes that connected Indian-administered Kashmir to the grand kitchens of Central Asia—via the Hindukush, the Pamir Mountains, and the great caravanserais of Iran and Türkiye. Tellingly, the word ‘tandoor’ is derived from the Persian word ‘tanur’ meaning oven.



Yet it is not Iran, nor India, to whom Kashmiri bread bears its strongest resemblance—but the Stans of Central Asia. This similarity points to a more complex origin story: a tale of cultural diffusion, carried by traders, mystics and migrants.

Some say bread culture may have arrived with Mir Syed Hamadani , a 14th-century Persian Sufi preacher of the Kubrawiya order. His travels between Kashmir and Tajikistan helped spread Islam across the valley—and perhaps, alongside faith and philosophy, the art of breadmaking.



In downtown Srinagar, outside Shah-e-Hamdan—Indian-administered Kashmir’s oldest mosque named after the saint—a stall still sells hot parathas: large, deep-fried flatbreads weighing close to a kilo, typically served with sweet semolina halwa after prayers. Similar stalls outside shrines across Indian-administered Kashmir bear witness to this enduring link between food, ritual, and community.



This intertwine of food and faith is no coincidence. As India’s only Muslim-majority region , the Valley’s culinary traditions may have evolved around centuries of Sufi influence and the rhythms of prayer, fasting, and celebration.

From the pre-dawn meals of Ramadan to the sweets of Eid, the breads of Kashmir speak a language that is both spiritual and sensory.

The absence of pork, the use of saffron, ghee, dry fruits, and the breads themselves carry the imprint of a collective religious identity.



Kashmir, nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, has been a disputed territory since 1947, when India and Pakistan both laid claim to it after independence from British rule—its beauty shadowed by a persistent and often painful political strife.



In the 1990s, an armed insurgency emerged transforming towns and villages into tense frontlines. For decades, cycles of militancy and military suppression have not only changed the political map but deeply impacted the social fabric—altering everything from access to healthcare, education and employment.