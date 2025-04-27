WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan army kills 54 militants attempting to cross border from Afghanistan
"Movement of a large group... who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by the security forces" in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between Friday and Sunday, according to a statement.
Pakistan army kills 54 militants attempting to cross border from Afghanistan
A Pakistani border security personnel stands guard near the zero point at the Torkham International Border Crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province, on April 20, 2025. / AFP
April 27, 2025

Pakistan's army said its soldiers have killed 54 militants who had tried to enter the country by crossing its northwestern border with Afghanistan.

"Movement of a large group... who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by the security forces" in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between Friday and Sunday, according to an army statement on Sunday.

The "group of militants was specifically infiltrating on behest of their 'foreign masters' to undertake high profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan," it said, adding that 54 militants had been killed.

"Such actions by (militants), at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues (the militants are) operating," it said.

Pakistan is grappling with a broad uptick in militancy coinciding with the Taliban's 2021 return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, where Islamabad claims attackers are now taking shelter.

The Pakistani army said on Sunday a "large cache of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered" from the militants attempting to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It comes a day after 15 militants were killed in the province in three clashes that also left two soldiers dead.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan police: 8 soldiers, civilian killed in separate attacks near Afghan border

‘Foreign masters’

Recommended

More than 200 people, mostly security forces, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to an AFP tally.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Sunday that the militants' "foreign masters are pushing them to enter Pakistan".

"Our soldiers attacked them from three sides and killed 54 (militants)," Naqvi said.

"This is the biggest number of this ongoing operation till today, such a big number has never been killed before."

Last year was the deadliest in nearly a decade in Pakistan, according to the Centre for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad, with the vast majority of the attacks near the western border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban government of failing to rout out militants organising on Afghan soil, a charge Kabul routinely denies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation