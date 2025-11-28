Türkiye’s flag carrier has launched the required procedures on eight A320-family aircraft after Airbus issued a new software update.
"Airbus has issued an Operator Alert Notice (AOT) for all A320 aircraft worldwide," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications at the flag carrier, said on social media platform X.
"Eight A320 aircraft in our fleet have been assessed under this framework and will be safely returned to service after completing procedures in accordance with the relevant instructions," he added.
He also said that all the carrier's operations continue to operate in a safe manner.
"During this process, we are following the instructions of all relevant stabilization agencies, especially EASA [European Union Aviation Safety Agency], and are cooperating with Airbus to ensure the necessary software updates," he added.
Solar radiation
Airbus on Friday warned of potential travel disruption as it upgrades some 6,000 operational A320 aircraft, after an incident on a JetBlue flight last month.
The European plane-maker on Friday instructed its clients to take "immediate precautionary action" after evaluating the incident.
"Intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls," Airbus stated, adding that "a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service" may be affected.
Replacing the software will take "a few hours" on most planes but for some 1,000 aircraft, the process "will take weeks," a source close to the issue told AFP.
The faulty software, the Elevator and Aileron Computer (ELAC), is made by aerospace and defence giant Thales.
"Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers," it said, apologising for the inconvenience.
On October 30, a JetBlue-operated A320 aircraft encountered an in-flight control issue due to a computer malfunction.
The plane suddenly nosedived as it travelled between Cancun in Mexico and Newark in the United States, and pilots had to land in Tampa, Florida.