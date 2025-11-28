Türkiye’s flag carrier has launched the required procedures on eight A320-family aircraft after Airbus issued a new software update.

"Airbus has issued an Operator Alert Notice (AOT) for all A320 aircraft worldwide," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications at the flag carrier, said on social media platform X.

"Eight A320 aircraft in our fleet have been assessed under this framework and will be safely returned to service after completing procedures in accordance with the relevant instructions," he added.

He also said that all the carrier's operations continue to operate in a safe manner.

"During this process, we are following the instructions of all relevant stabilization agencies, especially EASA [European Union Aviation Safety Agency], and are cooperating with Airbus to ensure the necessary software updates," he added.

Solar radiation

Airbus on Friday warned of potential travel disruption as it upgrades some 6,000 operational A320 aircraft, after an incident on a JetBlue flight last month.