Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Britain's King Charles at the monarch's Sandringham estate in eastern England on Sunday, the Sun newspaper reported.

Zelenskyy arrived in Britain on Saturday to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and attend a wider summit of European leaders on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy a warm welcome to his Downing Street offices, a day after the Ukrainian leader's clash with US President Donald Trump.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelenskyy. "And as you've heard from the cheers street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take."

Starmer said both leaders wanted to achieve "a lasting peace for Ukraine, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine –– so important for Europe and so important for the United Kingdom".

Zelenskyy responded that had seen the hundreds of supporters gathered outside Downing Street, and that "I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war".

"I'm very happy that his majesty the king accepted my meeting tomorrow and we are very happy in Ukraine that we have such a strategic partner," he added. "We count on your support."