Famine conditions in Gaza have been temporarily offset following the ceasefire that halted Israel’s war on the besieged enclave, but the overall situation remains critical, according to new findings released on Friday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

IPC is a coalition of monitors tasked by the United Nations to warn of impending crises.

Between October 16 and November 30, 2025, around 1.6 million people, or 77 percent of the population analysed, experienced high levels of acute food insecurity classified as IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or worse, the analysis said.

This included more than half a million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and over 100,000 people facing Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), the most severe classification.

While recent developments amid the fragile ceasefire, including a proposed peace plan and improved food inflows, have helped ease the most extreme conditions, the IPC warned that the outlook remains grave.

‘Crisis or worse’ levels of food insecurity