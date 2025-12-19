WAR ON GAZA
Gaza famine risk eases briefly, nearly 2M still face hunger crisis: UN
Global hunger monitor says nearly 101,000 children aged 6 to 59 months are expected to face acute malnutrition across Gaza through mid-October 2026, including more than 31,000 severe cases.
The nutrition situation has shown some improvement compared to previous analyses, but remains alarming. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

Famine conditions in Gaza have been temporarily offset following the ceasefire that halted Israel’s war on the besieged enclave, but the overall situation remains critical, according to new findings released on Friday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

IPC is a coalition of monitors tasked by the United Nations to warn of impending crises.

Between October 16 and November 30, 2025, around 1.6 million people, or 77 percent of the population analysed, experienced high levels of acute food insecurity classified as IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or worse, the analysis said.

This included more than half a million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and over 100,000 people facing Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), the most severe classification.

While recent developments amid the fragile ceasefire, including a proposed peace plan and improved food inflows, have helped ease the most extreme conditions, the IPC warned that the outlook remains grave.

‘Crisis or worse’ levels of food insecurity

From December 1 to April 15, 2026, around 1.6 million people are still expected to face "Crisis or worse" levels of food insecurity. This includes an estimated 571,000 people in Emergency conditions and about 1,900 people in catastrophe, reflecting a reduction in the most extreme outcomes but not a return to stability.

"Under a worst-case scenario, which would include renewed hostilities and a halt in humanitarian and commercial inflows, the entire Gaza is at risk of Famine through mid-April 2026," the IPC warned.

The nutrition situation has also shown some improvement compared to previous analyses, but it remains alarming.

Nearly 101,000 children aged six to 59 months are expected to suffer acute malnutrition across Gaza through mid-October 2026, including more than 31,000 severe cases.

During the same period, an estimated 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also projected to experience acute malnutrition and require treatment.

The IPC stressed that sustained humanitarian access and stability are essential to prevent a renewed slide towards famine and further loss of life.

SOURCE:AA
