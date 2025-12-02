A group of US senators who have tried repeatedly to rein in President Donald Trump's aggression against Venezuela have said they would file a new resolution to force a congressional vote on the issue if the administration carries out a strike within the country.

"Unauthorised military action against Venezuela would be a colossal and costly mistake that needlessly risks the lives of our servicemembers," Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chuck Schumer of New York and Adam Schiff of California and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Should a strike occur, we will call up a War Powers Resolution to force a debate and vote in Congress that would block the use of US forces in hostilities against or within Venezuela," they said.

Republican-led congressional committees have launched investigations of the US military campaign off the coast of Venezuela, the second time in recent days that members of Trump's party have voiced concerns about one of his policy initiatives.

Lawmakers cited concern about the administration conducting a months-long campaign without congressional approval, as well as a report that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, on September 2, ordered a second strike on a boat to kill survivors of a first strike, which could violate international law.

'We may have a problem'

Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican who is on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees, said he is still trying to ascertain the facts of the strike as well as the laws affecting it.

"But my understanding is that we may have a problem if you're killing survivors in the water after a strike," Rounds told reporters on Tuesday. "Once we get the facts, then we can start making determinations that need to be made."

US troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific in the past three months, killing at least 83 people as the Trump administration escalates a military buildup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.