The Israeli military has established six new bases in Syria’s southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa over the past three months, further expanding its presence in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement after the collapse of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Soon after the regime’s fall, Israel intensified air strikes across Syria and extended its military offensives beyond the occupied Golan Heights into the demilitarised buffer zone — an area designated as neutral under the agreement brokered after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The bases built by Israel are generally located near strategic hills and intersections of main roads, especially those in rural Quneitra designed to directly monitor nearby villages.

Following Assad’s collapse, Israel first constructed bases within the buffer zone in the villages of Jubata al-Khashab, Qurs al-Nafal, and Al-Qahtaniyah in Quneitra, and one outside the zone in the village of Kwdana.

In the last three months, additional bases have been established in Daraa’s villages of Al-Shajara, Maariya, and Abidin, and in Quneitra’s Tulul al-Humr, Al-Hamidiyah, and near the Mantara Dam — marking a continued breach of the disengagement accord.

This brings the total number of Israeli military bases in southern Syria to 10 since the regime’s collapse.

The base in Tulul al-Humr is now the closest Israeli military site to Damascus, located just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Syrian capital. The largest installation in the area remains the base in Jubata al-Khashab.

Thousands displaced

The growing military presence has led to mass displacement. Around 6,000 people fled Al-Hamidiyah village after the Israeli army set up a base there.

Israeli soldiers came at night and demolished 15 homes, Mohammed Ali, a father of three who was displaced from Hamidiyah, said.

“We left with only our personal belongings.”

“They came at night so no one could witness their crimes. As the people of Quneitra, we’ve always been oppressed — first by Assad, now by Israel. All I can say now is, ‘I once had a home here’.”

Ali said Israeli soldiers claimed villagers would return within three days. “It’s been six months.”