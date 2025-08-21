Donald Trump will patrol the streets of Washington DC with police and National Guard troops he has deployed to the US capital, the US President has said in an interview.

"I'm going to be going out tonight I think with the police and with the military of course... We're going to be doing a job," Trump told a host for right-wing media outlet Newsmax on Thursday, as he continues what he says is a crackdown on crime in the Democrat-run city, despite statistics showing violent offenses are down.

He spoke one day after his vice president, JD Vance, was greeted by boos and shouts of "Free DC" — referring to the District of Columbia — on his own meet-and-greet with troops deployed in the city.

The DC National Guard has mobilised 800 troops for the mission, while Republican states Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200 more.

They have been spotted in major tourist areas such as the National Mall and its monuments, the Nationals Park baseball stadium and others.

In addition to sending troops onto the streets, Trump has also sought to take full control of the local Washington police department, attempting at one point to sideline its leadership.

Some residents have welcomed the crackdown, pointing to crime in their areas — but others have complained the show of force is unnecessary, or has not been seen in parts of the US capital where violence is concentrated.

Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller visited troops at Washington's Union Station on Wednesday.

Loud boos could be heard from outside as Vance walked into a fast-food restaurant at the train station. People also shouted expletive-laden jeers and slogans including "Free DC! Free DC!" Vance dismissed the hecklers as "a bunch of crazy protesters."