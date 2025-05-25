TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish VP Yilmaz, Syrian President al Sharaa discuss economic revival
Türkiye and Syria launch economic dialogue in Ankara, with both sides pledging deep cooperation on post-war recovery, investment, and regional stability.
Turkish VP Yilmaz, Syrian President al Sharaa discuss economic revival
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held talks with Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa and his delegation in Ankara to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 25, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa explored avenues to deepen bilateral economic ties, laying the groundwork for Syria’s post-sanctions recovery and regional stability.

Welcoming President al Sharaa and his delegation to the presidential complex on Sunday, Yilmaz described their discussions as “comprehensive consultations on deepening our economic cooperation in the new period.” 

According to Yilmaz’s statement on X, both sides evaluated concrete steps toward financial and economic reforms aimed at boosting prosperity across war-scarred Syria.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, alongside Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defence Industries chief Haluk Gorgun, and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan. Their participation underscored the meeting’s dual focus on macroeconomic policy and reconstruction logistics.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian leader receives US special envoy to Syria in Istanbul

Charting a post-sanctions recovery

“With the lifting of sanctions, we anticipate the activation of long-dormant potential, a rise in public and private investments, and strong economic growth,” Yilmaz said, casting the rapprochement as a historic pivot for Syria. 

Recommended

He characterised the country’s emerging reforms as both a “historic transformation and political revolution,” forecasting development breakthroughs that could benefit Syrians and their neighbours alike.

“A revitalised Syria will not only strengthen our bilateral relations but also contribute to broader regional prosperity and stability,” he added, emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria’s peace, development, and reconstruction efforts.

Last week, Trump announced at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

From isolation to integration

Sunday’s meeting follows international moves to ease sanctions on Damascus, reflecting a growing consensus that economic engagement is key to lasting stability.

Both vice president and president lauded each other’s “constructive and sincere approach,” agreeing that swift coordination on reforms—ranging from currency stabilisation to infrastructure rebuilding—will be essential in the months ahead.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan