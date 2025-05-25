Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa explored avenues to deepen bilateral economic ties, laying the groundwork for Syria’s post-sanctions recovery and regional stability.

Welcoming President al Sharaa and his delegation to the presidential complex on Sunday, Yilmaz described their discussions as “comprehensive consultations on deepening our economic cooperation in the new period.”

According to Yilmaz’s statement on X, both sides evaluated concrete steps toward financial and economic reforms aimed at boosting prosperity across war-scarred Syria.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, alongside Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defence Industries chief Haluk Gorgun, and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan. Their participation underscored the meeting’s dual focus on macroeconomic policy and reconstruction logistics.

Charting a post-sanctions recovery

“With the lifting of sanctions, we anticipate the activation of long-dormant potential, a rise in public and private investments, and strong economic growth,” Yilmaz said, casting the rapprochement as a historic pivot for Syria.