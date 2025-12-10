EU countries and lawmakers will wrangle on Wednesday over whether to give plant-based "sausages" and veggie "burgers" the chop, amid a push to restrict such labels to meat products.

Many of Europe's livestock farmers see plant-based foods that mimic meat products as potentially misleading for consumers, and a threat to their already troubled sector.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament in October backed a proposal to reserve a list of labels including burger and sausage for foods containing meat.

The EU's 27 member states will now look to hash out the initiative with negotiators from the parliament as part of a broad-ranging package of new measures to protect farmers.

Some countries seem reticent — and officials say it may need more rounds of negotiations to reach an agreement.

Food retailers in Germany, Europe's largest market for plant-based alternative products, have spoken out against the move, along with environmentalists and consumer advocates.

Germany, McCartney among high-profile opponents

Among the high-profile opponents is also former Beatle and famed vegetarian Paul McCartney, who co-signed a letter to the EU's executive arguing against the measure.

"We urge you not to adopt these restrictions, as we are deeply concerned about the significant global impact they could have," the letter said.

"The evidence is clear: existing legislation already protects consumers; consumers themselves overwhelmingly understand and support current naming conventions."