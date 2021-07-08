Ozge Sen and Belkis Boyacigiller started the vegan restaurant Bi Nevi Deli in August 2014 when they were in their early thirties. Boyacigiller says their decision was prompted by a lack of delicious, healthy and ethnically diverse culinary options when eating out.

“We chose to spotlight new emerging superfoods and ingredients, many of which we introduced to the Turkish public, and create colourful, health-based dishes that would satisfy not just vegans and vegetarians but anyone who was looking for a good, refreshing meal, different from the standard fare,” she writes in an email interview.

The menu at Bi Nevi Deli, located in Istanbul’s Etiler district on the European side, is entirely vegan. Boyacigiller says they decided not to include anything that they didn’t eat on the menu –– even when that meant cutting out the one vegetarian dish, a pişmaniye (candy floss) cheesecake that was “very Instagrammable” back in the day in 2015.

Boyacigiller confirms that there is increased interest in veganism/vegetarianism in Turkey. She says in recent years, many new commercially available local brands have emerged, such as non-dairy alternative milk brands like Fomilk and Nilky, cheese brands like Orfa the Standard Vegan, Trakya Ciftligi, Fomilk, Cheezmir as well as meat alternatives like Veggy’s Döner, Tofu, Schnitzel, Moving Mountains Burgers, Vappy’s seitan, Limonita Vegan Butcher’s charcuterie options.

“This, plus the pandemic and working from home, has helped contribute to an influx of new vegan influencers from Turkey creating content for the Turkish public,” she adds. She also feels that with more products readily available, “making the switch becomes a lot easier!”

Sen and Boyacigiller follow vegan/vegetarian influencers on social media, such as Kathy Freston, Rich Roll, Lewis Hamilton, Dr. Garth Davis, TheGutHealthMD, Kimberly Snyder and Plant-based Juniors, who they say “offer inspiration and key nutritional info.”

Boyacigiller says she and her business partner Ozge Sen have been seeing an awareness that eating more plants is beneficial. “Many of our customers,” she points out, “if not necessarily vegan, are eating plant-predominant diets.”

Dr Murat Kinikoglu, 66, has been a vegan for more than seven years and a pescatarian (“I used to eat fish once a week”) for eight years before that: “I haven’t eaten red meat, chicken, yogurt, eggs, cheese for fifteen years. I feel great, and my lab results are perfect.” He says eating animals causes many ills, from inflammation to diabetes, to heart attacks, kidney failure, and high blood pressure, as evidenced by many scientific papers.

“People are slaves to their eating habits,” he notes, “and they ignore these facts. Because I know eating vegan is a way to a healthy lifestyle, I recommend my patients follow a vegan diet.”

He also believes that as in around the world, there is great interest in Turkey for vegan eating. “When there is demand, the number of vegan restaurants and cafes increases,” he says. “Companies that deliver meals add vegan options to their menus. Leading a vegan lifestyle becomes easier day by day.”

Bi Nevi Deli’s Boyacigiller gives credit to Netflix documentaries that are educating people on the atrocities occurring in commercial animal meat production and the negative effects on the environment that can be seen and felt firsthand. “Add to that the documentaries showing the healing and strengthening powers of a whole-foods, plant-based diet like in The Game Changers and What the Health, we always see an uptick in new customer acquisition after the release of such documentaries on Netflix!”

Munevver Dobur, 28, is one such vegan. She has been a vegan for four years, and was a vegetarian for one year before that. At first, she says, she was attracted to a vegan lifestyle for environmental reasons. But then she quickly realised there was an ethical component to it, after viewing documentaries on commercial farming and watching YouTube videos.