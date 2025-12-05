Türkiye has reiterated the need for the international community to take decisive steps against Israel’s actions in the region.

Israel has continued its aggression in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and pursued expansionist policies aimed at destabilising Syria and Lebanon, National Defence Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“We once again state that the international community, first and foremost the UN, must demonstrate a determined and enforceable will and take steps against Israel’s actions that threaten regional peace and stability,” he said.

He stressed the need for the uninterrupted and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the provision of urgent civilian needs and the full implementation of ceasefire conditions.

Ensuring these, he said, is essential for stability in the wider region, adding that Türkiye will continue to support all constructive international efforts.

Akturk also highlighted Türkiye’s role in NATO, noting that the country had successfully fulfilled all its responsibilities since joining the Alliance in 1952.

“As a natural result of Türkiye’s active diplomacy and prominent global role supported by multidimensional military activities, the NATO Leaders’ Summit will be held in Ankara in July 2026,” he said.

The summit programme will also include a Defence Industry Forum and a NATO Defence Ministers Meeting.

He added that two additional high-profile NATO events will be hosted in Türkiye that same year.

The NATO Communicators Conference, focusing on communication approaches within the current security environment and innovations in strategic communication, will be held in Istanbul in September.