WORLD
2 min read
US weighs expanding travel ban to over 30 countries, citing security and vetting failures
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says President Trump is reviewing a sweeping expansion of the travel ban as fallout continues from a deadly shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national.
US weighs expanding travel ban to over 30 countries, citing security and vetting failures
The renewed push for expanded restrictions comes after President Donald Trump threatened a permanent halt on migration from “third world countries.” / AP
December 5, 2025

The United States is considering expanding its travel ban to more than 30 countries, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday, signalling the most extensive restrictions since the Trump administration first introduced the measure.

“I won’t be specific on the number, but it’s over 30, and the President is continuing to evaluate countries,” Noem told Fox News, arguing that the US should not allow entry from nations without “stable” governments capable of meaningfully vetting travellers.

Her comments follow a fiery statement earlier in the week in which she recommended “a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

RelatedTRT World - White House shooting suspect previously worked with CIA in Afghanistan: FBI

DC shooting fuels push for broader travel restrictions

RECOMMENDED

The renewed push for expanded restrictions comes after President Donald Trump, on November 28, threatened a permanent halt on migration from “third world countries,” a declaration sparked by a deadly November 26 shooting near the White House that killed one National Guard member and wounded another.

The suspect—a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021 during the chaotic Kabul evacuation and was granted asylum in April—had previously worked with several US government entities, including the CIA, according to US media reports.

The incident prompted an immediate freeze on new Afghan visas and asylum decisions. It also revived scrutiny of a June executive order already restricting entry from 19 countries due to vetting gaps, high visa overstay rates, and refusal by some governments to accept deported nationals.

Officials say the White House is now reviewing whether to widen the list dramatically.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow