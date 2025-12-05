The United States is considering expanding its travel ban to more than 30 countries, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday, signalling the most extensive restrictions since the Trump administration first introduced the measure.

“I won’t be specific on the number, but it’s over 30, and the President is continuing to evaluate countries,” Noem told Fox News, arguing that the US should not allow entry from nations without “stable” governments capable of meaningfully vetting travellers.

Her comments follow a fiery statement earlier in the week in which she recommended “a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

DC shooting fuels push for broader travel restrictions