WORLD
2 min read
White House shooting suspect previously worked with CIA in Afghanistan: FBI
Kash Patel says authorities are looking into the background of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers near White House.
White House shooting suspect previously worked with CIA in Afghanistan: FBI
A picture of the suspect named Rahmanullah Lakanwal is displayed at a presser with FBI Director Kash Patel, in Washington, US, on November 27, 2025. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

The Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Wednesday once worked with US-backed military forces in Afghanistan, said FBI Director Kash Patel.

"There is confirmation now that the subject had a relationship in Afghanistan with partner forces," Patel told reporters on Thursday.

"We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Afghan-born suspect held after shooting of two National Guard soldiers near White House

The bureau is carrying out "an ongoing investigation of terrorism,” he said.

The FBI, in partnership with several agencies, immediately secured the scene, seized the weapon used, and collected evidence, which is now being analysed at a laboratory, said Patel.

In an expanding nationwide investigation, authorities have executed multiple search warrants across the country, including one at the subject's last known residence in the Pacific Northwest state of Washington, he added.

Authorities have been interviewing witnesses and people related to the suspect as they pursue "anyone and everyone associated with the subject," Patel said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US National Guard members shot blocks from locked down White House

Suspect background

Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, said the suspect faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

She said the victims, two West Virginia members of the National Guard who were reportedly sworn into their duty in the capital less than 24 hours before the shooting, are currently getting the "finest medical care" but remain in critical condition.

The prosecutor stated that if either were to pass away, the charges would be immediately upgraded to murder.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who was taken into custody after Wednesday's attack.

He previously worked with multiple US government agencies, including the CIA, during the war in Afghanistan, according to intelligence officials cited by Fox News.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance