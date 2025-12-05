Switzerland hopes to have yodelling recognised by the United Nations this month to help protect the ancestral sing-song tradition of the Alpine nation's herders and shepherds.

As bound up with the myth of the Swiss mountain idyll as chocolate, Heidi and William Tell, yodelling will be examined for inclusion on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list when the UN culture body convenes from December 8 to 13.

Keen yodellers can also be found in the mountains of neighbouring Austria and Germany.

But unlike in 2020, when Switzerland teamed up with France to seek recognition for the Jura region's history of watchmaking, the Swiss have decided to honour their tradition of splendid isolation and forge ahead to seek yodelling recognition alone.

"This is important for the future," Markus Egli, choir director at the Buergerturner Yodel Club in Lucerne, told AFP on the sidelines of a concert in the picturesque peak-fringed city this week.

"This singing is part of our culture, of Switzerland's identity," he said, adding that yodelling began as "a means of communication between one mountain and another".