Once only worn by royals, Ghanaians believe the Kente cloth is the most beautiful fabric in the world. Its bold patterns and vibrant colours are a national pride and the result of an age-old craft dating back centuries.

It’s no wonder that this month Unesco, the UN culture agency, announced it was including the Kente cloth under its category of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The handwoven cloth bestows elegance to the wearer, with different designs that designate their region of origin and fashion sense.

“It's one of the best feeling when I put on Kente cloth. My style of walking changes, the way I talk changes. It is classy,” Bright Yeboah, a resident in the capital Accra, told TRT Afrika.

What is Kente and how is it made?

Kente weaving with its bold colours dates as far back as 17th century AD, according to some accounts, among the Asante and Ewe people who were part of the Ashanti kingdom in modern-day Ghana.

The cloth is woven from silk, cotton or rayon using wooden weaving looms either at home or in privately-owned workshops. The knowledge has been handed down for centuries within weaving families through apprenticeship.

Creating a single cloth can take weeks depending on size. Different colours are traditionally used in the intricate art, each holding its symbolism: gold for status, red for passion and yellow for fertility among others.

“The age, social status and gender of users influence the choice of colour and design of the fabric,” Unesco said in its statement while recognising the cloth as a cultural heritage.

Men traditionally wear Kente wrapped over their shoulders while women wear it in two pieces - an ankle-length dress and a shawl.

“People of both genders are involved in the production process, and the fabric promotes information transfer and exchange. It is also a means of identity construction, reflecting the social histories of various communities,” the Unesco statement added.

What’s the cultural significance?

“There is immense pride in wearing Kente. It is a very powerful statement of cultural identity and celebration of heritage. Kente shows respect for tradition and shares a piece of Ghanaian culture with the world,” Amos Homeda told TRT Afrika.

Homeda has been in the Kente business for 25 years after learning the craft at his father’s workshop. He owns a Kente weaving workshop in Accra that employs weavers who produce the traditional fabric.